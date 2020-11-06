Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) is on the roll with an average volume of 917.19K in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of Applied UV Inc. (AUVI). It is currently valued at $5.84. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.90, after setting-off with the price of $5.90. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.30 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.36.

Recently in News on November 5, 2020, Applied UV, Inc. Subsidiary, SteriLumen, Inc., Announces Receipt of Additional Purchase Order for Airocide(TM) System From Hyatt Hotel’s Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club Resort. MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2020 / Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) (“Applied UV” or the “Company”), an infection prevention technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light (“UVC”) utilizing its patented devices to destroy pathogens, including bacteria and viruses safely, thoroughly, and automatically, today announced that its subsidiary, SteriLumen, Inc. (“SteriLumen”), together with Insightra Medical, Inc., its distribution partner for the United Arab Emirates (“UAE”), has received an additional purchase order for the Airocide™ patented, air purification system for installation at the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club Resort, Dubai UAE. Installation of 20 Airocide™ units was completed this past September in various restaurants located on the property. The orders announced today are for the second phase of the project and is expected to include the installation of 54 Airocide™ units in the resorts vacation Villas, managed by the Park Hyatt Hotel Dubai. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Applied UV Inc. shares are logging -55.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 13.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.14 and $12.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 570399 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) recorded performance in the market was -53.79%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 37.36M, as it employees total of 26 workers.

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Applied UV Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AUVI is recording 0.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.09%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Applied UV Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -53.79%. The shares increased approximately by -23.86% in the 7-day charts and went down by -22.32% in the period of the last 30 days.