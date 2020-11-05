Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) was up 4.92%

For the readers interested in the stock health of ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI). It is currently valued at $11.51. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $11.70, after setting-off with the price of $11.01. Company’s stock value dipped to $11.01 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $10.97.

Recently in News on October 14, 2020, ANGI Homeservices to Announce Q3 2020 Earnings on November 5th and Host Earnings Conference Call on November 6th. After the close of market trading on Thursday, November 5, 2020, ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI) will post its third quarter results at ir.angihomeservices.com/quarterly-earnings. On Friday, November 6, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. EST, ANGI Homeservices and IAC will host a virtual conference call to answer questions regarding their respective third quarter results. You can read further details here

ANGI Homeservices Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.05 on 07/15/20, with the lowest value was $4.10 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) full year performance was 71.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ANGI Homeservices Inc. shares are logging -32.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 180.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.10 and $17.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2066546 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) recorded performance in the market was 35.89%, having the revenues showcasing -27.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.93B, as it employees total of 5000 workers.

Analysts verdict on ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.01, with a change in the price was noted -1.31. In a similar fashion, ANGI Homeservices Inc. posted a movement of -10.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,614,092 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ANGI is recording 0.19 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.17.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of ANGI Homeservices Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.31%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.01%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of ANGI Homeservices Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 35.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 42.98%, alongside a boost of 71.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.97% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -27.15% during last recorded quarter.