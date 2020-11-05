Recent Change of 7.95% in the Zscaler Inc. (ZS) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Zscaler Inc. (ZS), which is $145.35 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $145.48 after opening rate of $139.99 while the lowest price it went was recorded $139.128 before closing at $134.65.

Recently in News on November 4, 2020, Zscaler to Host First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Earnings Results to be released on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 After the Close of the Market. You can read further details here

Zscaler Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $163.80 on 09/02/20, with the lowest value was $35.00 for the same time period, recorded on 03/12/20.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) full year performance was 227.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Zscaler Inc. shares are logging -11.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 315.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $35.00 and $163.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2016932 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Zscaler Inc. (ZS) recorded performance in the market was 212.58%, having the revenues showcasing 9.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.29B, as it employees total of 2020 workers.

The Analysts eye on Zscaler Inc. (ZS)

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the Zscaler Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 131.72, with a change in the price was noted +40.83. In a similar fashion, Zscaler Inc. posted a movement of +39.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,482,112 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ZS is recording 1.78 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.78.

Technical rundown of Zscaler Inc. (ZS)

Raw Stochastic average of Zscaler Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.64%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.00%.

Considering, the past performance of Zscaler Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 212.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 94.11%, alongside a boost of 227.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.90% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.88% during last recorded quarter.