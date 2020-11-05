Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Profit Margins posted -7.50% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) was valued at $6.69. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.57 while reaching the peak value of $6.86 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.48. The stock current value is $6.83.

Recently in News on November 2, 2020, Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings Announce $500 Million Common Equity Repurchase Program. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) and Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE: PAGP) today announced that the board of directors of PAA GP Holdings LLC has approved a $500 million common equity repurchase program (the “Program”) to be utilized as an additional method of returning capital to investors. You can read further details here

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.39 on 01/08/20, with the lowest value was $3.00 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) full year performance was -64.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares are logging -64.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 127.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.00 and $19.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 844955 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) recorded performance in the market was -63.62%, having the revenues showcasing -16.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.79B, as it employees total of 5000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA)

During the last month, 17 analysts gave the Plains All American Pipeline L.P. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.35, with a change in the price was noted -3.44. In a similar fashion, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. posted a movement of -33.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,293,490 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PAA is recording 1.37 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.28.

Technical breakdown of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA)

Raw Stochastic average of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.19%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.40%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Plains All American Pipeline L.P., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -63.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -15.42%, alongside a downfall of -64.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.58% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -16.89% during last recorded quarter.