Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) Quarterly Performance is 48.67%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT). It is currently valued at $1.75. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.71, after setting-off with the price of $1.70. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.65 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.68.

Recently in News on October 27, 2020, Ocean Power Technologies Contracts With ACET for U.S. Navy SLAMR Initiative. Feasibility Study Will Focus on Linking OPT PowerBuoy® Offshore 5G Communications Solution with Unmanned and Robotic Systems and Onshore Control. You can read further details here

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.7200 on 10/07/20, with the lowest value was $0.3290 for the same time period, recorded on 04/22/20.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) full year performance was 12.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. shares are logging -52.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 431.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.33 and $3.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1082482 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) recorded performance in the market was 93.10%, having the revenues showcasing 48.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 41.75M, as it employees total of 29 workers.

Specialists analysis on Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ocean Power Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2016, with a change in the price was noted +0.9687. In a similar fashion, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +124.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,228,420 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OPTT is recording 0.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.05.

Trends and Technical analysis: Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT)

Raw Stochastic average of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.85%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 93.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 301.72%, alongside a boost of 12.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.69% in the 7-day charts and went up by -22.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 48.67% during last recorded quarter.