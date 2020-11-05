Here is why Youngevity International Inc. (YGYI) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 21.39%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Youngevity International Inc. (YGYI), which is $0.57 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.5298 after opening rate of $0.515 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.4101 before closing at $0.42.

Recently in News on October 28, 2020, Youngevity International, Inc. (Nasdaq:YGYI) Engages MaloneBailey, LLP as its New Accounting Firm. William Thompson Accepts Position as Chief Financial Officer. You can read further details here

Youngevity International Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.6400 on 01/03/20, with the lowest value was $0.4101 for the same time period, recorded on 11/04/20.

Youngevity International Inc. (YGYI) full year performance was -90.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Youngevity International Inc. shares are logging -87.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.41 and $4.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2670464 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Youngevity International Inc. (YGYI) recorded performance in the market was -87.04%, having the revenues showcasing -65.09% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.81M, as it employees total of 469 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Youngevity International Inc. (YGYI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Youngevity International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9274, with a change in the price was noted -0.9149. In a similar fashion, Youngevity International Inc. posted a movement of -61.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 798,305 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Youngevity International Inc. (YGYI)

Raw Stochastic average of Youngevity International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.19%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.31%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Youngevity International Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -87.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -70.87%, alongside a downfall of -90.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -42.68% in the 7-day charts and went down by -21.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -65.09% during last recorded quarter.