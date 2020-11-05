Gear up for the change! Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) has hit the volume of 1822453

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB), which is $28.13 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $28.23 after opening rate of $26.94 while the lowest price it went was recorded $26.78 before closing at $26.78.

Recently in News on October 20, 2020, ProcessUnity and Dun & Bradstreet Partnership Provides Global Financial Data to Enhance Third-Party Risk Management Programs. Data Integration Provides Expanded Insight into Financial Health of Vendors and Suppliers. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. shares are logging -1.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $23.58 and $28.64.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1822453 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) recorded performance in the market was 10.97%, having the revenues showcasing 12.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.91B, as it employees total of 4037 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DNB is recording 2.96 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.72.

Technical breakdown of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB)

Raw Stochastic average of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.91%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.30%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.97%. The shares increased approximately by 9.54% in the 7-day charts and went up by 8.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.30% during last recorded quarter.