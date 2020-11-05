DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) is on the roll with an average volume of 3.47M in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW). It is currently valued at $1.55. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.65, after setting-off with the price of $1.55. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.49 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.55.

Recently in News on October 29, 2020, DPW Holdings Establishes Alliance Cloud Services to Drive Hyperscale and Cloud Data Center Initiatives. DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (“DPW,” or the “Company”) announced today that its subsidiary, Ault Alliance, Inc., has formed a new subsidiary, Alliance Cloud Services, LLC, to drive its efforts to deliver services to the Hyperscale and Cloud Data Center markets currently estimated to grow to reach revenues of over $108 billion by 2025 according to a June 16, 2020 study by Arizton Advisory and Intelligence. You can read further details here

DPW Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.5500 on 06/10/20, with the lowest value was $0.5300 for the same time period, recorded on 03/24/20.

DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) full year performance was 29.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, DPW Holdings Inc. shares are logging -76.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 192.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.53 and $6.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1818159 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) recorded performance in the market was 30.25%, having the revenues showcasing -39.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.30M, as it employees total of 29 workers.

Analysts verdict on DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the DPW Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.1659, with a change in the price was noted -1.4900. In a similar fashion, DPW Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -49.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,619,570 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DPW is recording 4.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.27.

DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of DPW Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.92%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.43%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of DPW Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 30.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 24.00%, alongside a boost of 29.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.88% in the 7-day charts and went up by -28.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -39.69% during last recorded quarter.