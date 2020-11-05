Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 1.08M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV), which is $9.76 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $9.73 after opening rate of $9.70 while the lowest price it went was recorded $9.68 before closing at $9.69.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Churchill Capital Corp IV shares are logging -4.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.60 and $10.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1224358 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) recorded performance in the market was -2.02%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.01B.

Specialists analysis on Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Churchill Capital Corp IV a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.67%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.02%. The shares 0.41% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.10% in the period of the last 30 days.