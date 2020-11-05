Boiling and ready to burst as JFrog Ltd. (FROG) last month performance was -3.70%

For the readers interested in the stock health of JFrog Ltd. (FROG). It is currently valued at $65.18. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $74.71, after setting-off with the price of $74.71. Company’s stock value dipped to $70.17 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $71.86.

Recently in News on November 4, 2020, JFrog Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results. Third Quarter Revenue Increased 40%; Year-to-Date Revenue Increased 46%Record Free Cash Flow of $9.7 million in the QuarterRaised $393 million from Initial Public Offering. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, JFrog Ltd. shares are logging -31.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 8.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $60.00 and $95.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2239154 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the JFrog Ltd. (FROG) recorded performance in the market was 10.91%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.71B, as it employees total of 590 workers.

Analysts verdict on JFrog Ltd. (FROG)

JFrog Ltd. (FROG): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.60%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of JFrog Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.91%. The shares increased approximately by -3.47% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.70% in the period of the last 30 days.