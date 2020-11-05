Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.32M in the recent 3 months

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) is priced at $13.18 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $13.94 and reached a high price of $13.96, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $14.54. The stock touched a low price of $13.17.

Recently in News on November 4, 2020, Associated Banc-Corp to Attend the 2020 Bank of America Securities Future of Financials Virtual Conference on November 9 & 10, 2020. Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) announced today that Philip Flynn, President and CEO; Christopher J. Del Moral-Niles, Executive Vice President and CFO; Dave Stein, Executive Vice President and Head of Consumer and Business Banking; and John Utz, Executive Vice President and Head of Corporate Banking and Wealth Management will meet with investors during the 2020 Bank of America Securities Future of Financials Virtual Conference on November 9 & 10, 2020. Associated will be presenting to investors at 9:40 EST on November 10, 2020. You can read further details here

Associated Banc-Corp had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.13 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $10.23 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) full year performance was -38.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Associated Banc-Corp shares are logging -41.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.23 and $22.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1814943 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) recorded performance in the market was -40.20%, having the revenues showcasing 0.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.02B, as it employees total of 4669 workers.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Associated Banc-Corp a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.44, with a change in the price was noted -1.47. In a similar fashion, Associated Banc-Corp posted a movement of -10.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,339,293 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ASB is recording 0.43 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.43.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Associated Banc-Corp in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.55%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.74%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Associated Banc-Corp, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -40.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.30%, alongside a downfall of -38.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.66% in the 7-day charts and went down by -2.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by 0.00% during last recorded quarter.