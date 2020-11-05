Analysts Mean recommendation for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) was 2.10: Is this the key time?

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) is priced at $18.90 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $20.40 and reached a high price of $21.45, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $21.35. The stock touched a low price of $20.40.

Recently in News on November 4, 2020, e.l.f. Beauty Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results. – Delivered 7% Net Sales Growth and 100 Basis Points Gross Margin Expansion –. You can read further details here

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.14 on 10/12/20, with the lowest value was $7.58 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) full year performance was 22.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. shares are logging -14.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 149.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.58 and $22.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1112172 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) recorded performance in the market was 32.36%, having the revenues showcasing 3.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.09B, as it employees total of 209 workers.

The Analysts eye on e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the e.l.f. Beauty Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 19.31, with a change in the price was noted +1.52. In a similar fashion, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. posted a movement of +8.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 780,791 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ELF is recording 0.55 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.49.

Technical rundown of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF)

Raw Stochastic average of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.99%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.92%.

Considering, the past performance of e.l.f. Beauty Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 32.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 64.36%, alongside a boost of 22.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.17% in the 7-day charts and went up by 5.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.94% during last recorded quarter.