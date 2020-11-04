Why is Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) up 11.07% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) was valued at $10.58. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.69 while reaching the peak value of $10.99 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.52. The stock current value is $10.94.

Recently in News on October 22, 2020, Top Hat Chooses Vonage to Power Video Capabilities for its Widely Adopted New Higher Education Teaching Platform. Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been chosen by industry-leading education technology provider Top Hat, to embed programmable video capabilities into its active learning platform for higher education. With the Vonage Video API, Top Hat enables educators to keep students engaged with real-time video lecture streaming and access to recordings of class meetings, facilitating improved connections and learning experiences inside and outside the virtual classroom. You can read further details here

Vonage Holdings Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.98 on 08/06/20, with the lowest value was $4.18 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) full year performance was 11.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vonage Holdings Corp. shares are logging -15.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 161.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.18 and $12.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2484391 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) recorded performance in the market was 47.64%, having the revenues showcasing -14.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.76B, as it employees total of 2264 workers.

Analysts verdict on Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.81, with a change in the price was noted +1.36. In a similar fashion, Vonage Holdings Corp. posted a movement of +14.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,598,531 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.97.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Vonage Holdings Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.92%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.26%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Vonage Holdings Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 47.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 29.47%, alongside a boost of 11.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.34% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -14.16% during last recorded quarter.