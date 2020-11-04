Urban One Inc. (UONE) market price of $5.13 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Urban One Inc. (UONE) is priced at $5.13 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.85 and reached a high price of $5.56, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.76. The stock touched a low price of $4.77.

Recently in News on November 2, 2020, Urban One, Inc. Announces Final Results of Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for 7.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2022. Urban One, Inc. (“Urban One” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UONEK and UONE) announced today the final results of its offer to exchange (the “Exchange Offer”) any and all of its outstanding 7.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 (the “Existing Notes”) for new notes to be issued by the Company (the “New Notes”) and the related consent solicitations (the “Consent Solicitation” and together with the Exchange Offer, the “Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation”) to adopt certain amendments (the “Proposed Amendments”) to the indenture (the “Existing Notes Indenture”) governing the Existing Notes that would eliminate substantially all of the restrictive covenants and certain of the default provisions contained in the Existing Notes Indenture, and to enter into a new intercreditor agreement among the Company, the trustee for the New Notes, the trustee for the Existing Notes, the collateral agent for the New Notes and the collateral agent for the Existing Notes. The Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation expired at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on October 30, 2020 (the “Expiration Date”). You can read further details here

Urban One Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $54.16 on 06/19/20, with the lowest value was $0.95 for the same time period, recorded on 03/26/20.

Urban One Inc. (UONE) full year performance was 183.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Urban One Inc. shares are logging -90.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 440.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.95 and $54.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1215101 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Urban One Inc. (UONE) recorded performance in the market was 153.85%, having the revenues showcasing -60.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.79M, as it employees total of 999 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Urban One Inc. (UONE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Urban One Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.78, with a change in the price was noted +3.29. In a similar fashion, Urban One Inc. posted a movement of +178.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,510,626 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Urban One Inc. (UONE)

Raw Stochastic average of Urban One Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 41.58%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.17%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Urban One Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 153.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 313.71%, alongside a boost of 183.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -0.39% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -60.26% during last recorded quarter.