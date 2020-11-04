Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Profit Margins posted -74.50% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) was valued at $0.70. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.66 while reaching the peak value of $0.71 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.66. The stock current value is $0.71.

Recently in News on October 30, 2020, Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces 1-for-15 Reverse Unit Split. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: SMLP) (the “Partnership” or “SMLP”) announced today that the Board of Directors of its general partner has approved a 1-for-15 reverse unit split on its common units representing limited partner interests in the Partnership (the “common units”), effective after the market closes on November 9, 2020. The common units will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on November 10, 2020. You can read further details here

Summit Midstream Partners LP had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.6700 on 01/16/20, with the lowest value was $0.5000 for the same time period, recorded on 03/30/20.

Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) full year performance was -86.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Summit Midstream Partners LP shares are logging -86.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 42.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.50 and $5.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 531979 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) recorded performance in the market was -78.85%, having the revenues showcasing -19.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 41.11M.

Market experts do have their say about Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Summit Midstream Partners LP a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8479, with a change in the price was noted -0.6799. In a similar fashion, Summit Midstream Partners LP posted a movement of -47.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 617,681 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SMLP is recording 3.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.16.

Technical breakdown of Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP)

Raw Stochastic average of Summit Midstream Partners LP in the period of last 50 days is set at 45.48%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 39.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.64%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Summit Midstream Partners LP, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -78.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -13.56%, alongside a downfall of -86.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.55% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -19.79% during last recorded quarter.