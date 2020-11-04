Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) market price of $262.13 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Snowflake Inc. (SNOW), which is $262.13 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $264.54 after opening rate of $256.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $254.05 before closing at $252.23.

Recently in News on November 2, 2020, Snowflake to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021 on December 2, 2020. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), creator of the Data Cloud, today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended October 31, 2020, following the close of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Snowflake will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the financial results. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Snowflake Inc. shares are logging -17.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $208.55 and $319.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1370862 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) recorded performance in the market was 3.23%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 77.13B, as it employees total of 2037 workers.

Specialists analysis on Snowflake Inc. (SNOW)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Snowflake Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: Snowflake Inc. (SNOW)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.02%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.23%. The shares increased approximately by -1.74% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.22% in the period of the last 30 days.