Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close dMY Technology Group Inc. (DMYT) was down -1.76%

At the end of the latest market close, dMY Technology Group Inc. (DMYT) was valued at $11.36. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $11.50 while reaching the peak value of $11.56 and lowest value recorded on the day was $11.1499. The stock current value is $11.16.

Recently in News on November 2, 2020, Rush Street Interactive Crowned Casino Operator Of The Year & Customer Service Operator Of The Year At 2020 EGR North America Awards. Rush Street Interactive (RSI), one of the fastest-growing online casino and regulated online gaming companies in the United States, is celebrating two more big wins, on the heels of being named Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the year last week, winning the Casino Operator of the Year and the Customer Service Operator of the Year at the 2020 EGR North America Awards. The EGR Awards are regarded as the gold standard in the online gaming industry, celebrating North America’s leading operators who have shown outstanding performance in the past year. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, dMY Technology Group Inc. shares are logging -22.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.51 and $14.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1705218 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the dMY Technology Group Inc. (DMYT) recorded performance in the market was 16.01%, having the revenues showcasing 5.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 322.52M.

The Analysts eye on dMY Technology Group Inc. (DMYT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the dMY Technology Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.35, with a change in the price was noted +1.27. In a similar fashion, dMY Technology Group Inc. posted a movement of +12.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 533,965 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DMYT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of dMY Technology Group Inc. (DMYT)

Raw Stochastic average of dMY Technology Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.55%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.78%.

Considering, the past performance of dMY Technology Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.01%. The shares increased approximately by -4.12% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.98% during last recorded quarter.