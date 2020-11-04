Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) is on the roll with an average volume of 6.09M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY), which is $2.23 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.24 after opening rate of $2.15 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.15 before closing at $2.19.

Recently in News on October 31, 2020, Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of Party City Holdco Inc. – PRTY. PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2020 / Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Party City Holdco Inc. (“Party City”) (NYSE:PRTY) on behalf of the company’s stockholders. You can read further details here

Party City Holdco Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.66 on 09/23/20, with the lowest value was $0.26 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) full year performance was -61.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Party City Holdco Inc. shares are logging -64.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 757.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.26 and $6.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1208155 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) recorded performance in the market was -6.41%, having the revenues showcasing 20.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 214.49M, as it employees total of 10400 workers.

Analysts verdict on Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Party City Holdco Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.12, with a change in the price was noted +0.35. In a similar fashion, Party City Holdco Inc. posted a movement of +18.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,561,563 in trading volumes.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Party City Holdco Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.60%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 45.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.85%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Party City Holdco Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 305.56%, alongside a downfall of -61.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.02% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.33% during last recorded quarter.