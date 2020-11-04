O-I Glass Inc. (OI) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -4.76%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of O-I Glass Inc. (OI), which is $10.35 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.49 after opening rate of $10.05 while the lowest price it went was recorded $9.97 before closing at $9.78.

Recently in News on October 28, 2020, O-I Glass Inc to Host Earnings Call. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2020/ O-I Glass Inc (NYSE: OI) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 28, 2020 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

O-I Glass Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.64 on 02/05/20, with the lowest value was $4.30 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

O-I Glass Inc. (OI) full year performance was 15.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, O-I Glass Inc. shares are logging -33.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 140.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.30 and $15.64.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1473787 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the O-I Glass Inc. (OI) recorded performance in the market was -13.24%, having the revenues showcasing -11.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.68B, as it employees total of 27500 workers.

Analysts verdict on O-I Glass Inc. (OI)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the O-I Glass Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.49, with a change in the price was noted +1.71. In a similar fashion, O-I Glass Inc. posted a movement of +19.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,529,250 in trading volumes.

O-I Glass Inc. (OI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of O-I Glass Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.05%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.69%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of O-I Glass Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -13.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 49.35%, alongside a boost of 15.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.02% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -11.84% during last recorded quarter.