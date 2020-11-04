Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 3.06%: What to Expect?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Leslie’s Inc. (LESL). It is currently valued at $22.35. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $23.64, after setting-off with the price of $21.30. Company’s stock value dipped to $21.30 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $21.39.

Recently in News on November 2, 2020, Leslie’s, Inc. Announces Closing Of Initial Public Offering. Leslie’s, Inc. (“Leslie’s”), the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 46,000,000 shares of common stock. The offering consisted of 30,000,000 shares of common stock issued and sold by Leslie’s and 16,000,000 shares of common stock sold by a parent entity of Leslie’s (the “Selling Stockholder”) controlled by L Catterton and GIC. The secondary shares included 6,000,000 shares sold following the exercise in full of the underwriters’ over-allotment option. All of the shares were sold at an offering price of $17.00 per share. Leslie’s did not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares offered by the Selling Stockholder. The common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “LESL” on October 29, 2020. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Leslie’s Inc. shares are logging 0.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 11.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $20.05 and $22.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1792504 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) recorded performance in the market was 3.00%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.00%.