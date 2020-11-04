Here is why Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 5.52%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), which is $10.64 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.94 after opening rate of $10.57 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.44 before closing at $10.50.

Recently in News on October 29, 2020, Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call. Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) announced today that results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020 will be released on Thursday, November 12, 2020, after the close of the U.S. markets. The company will host a conference call to discuss its results at 3:00pm MT / 5:00pm ET. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Palantir Technologies Inc. shares are logging -6.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.49% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.90 and $11.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4360800 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) recorded performance in the market was 10.53%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 18.37B, as it employees total of 2398 workers.

Analysts verdict on Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Palantir Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.40%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Palantir Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.53%. The shares increased approximately by -4.11% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.28% in the period of the last 30 days.