CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) market price of $19.38 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) was valued at $18.19. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $18.68 while reaching the peak value of $19.67 and lowest value recorded on the day was $18.42. The stock current value is $19.38.

Recently in News on November 2, 2020, CNO Financial Group Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results. Strong third quarter with earnings per share up 237%; solid capital and liquidity; completed $50 million in share repurchases. You can read further details here

CNO Financial Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.93 on 02/12/20, with the lowest value was $8.79 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) full year performance was 19.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CNO Financial Group Inc. shares are logging -7.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 120.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.79 and $20.93.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1214454 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) recorded performance in the market was 6.89%, having the revenues showcasing 20.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.74B, as it employees total of 3300 workers.

Analysts verdict on CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the CNO Financial Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.40, with a change in the price was noted +4.87. In a similar fashion, CNO Financial Group Inc. posted a movement of +33.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,080,353 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CNO is recording 0.80 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.80.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of CNO Financial Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.41%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.97%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of CNO Financial Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 54.67%, alongside a boost of 19.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.49% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.15% during last recorded quarter.