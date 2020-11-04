Amgen Inc. (AMGN) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $254.29

At the end of the latest market close, Amgen Inc. (AMGN) was valued at $220.06. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $221.76 while reaching the peak value of $223.08 and lowest value recorded on the day was $218.46. The stock current value is $233.71.

Recently in News on October 28, 2020, Amgen Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results. Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2020. You can read further details here

Amgen Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $264.97 on 07/06/20, with the lowest value was $177.05 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) full year performance was 2.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Amgen Inc. shares are logging -11.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $177.05 and $264.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1006517 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Amgen Inc. (AMGN) recorded performance in the market was -8.72%, having the revenues showcasing -8.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 129.41B, as it employees total of 23400 workers.

Specialists analysis on Amgen Inc. (AMGN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 242.65, with a change in the price was noted +13.54. In a similar fashion, Amgen Inc. posted a movement of +6.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,606,412 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMGN is recording 3.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.12.

Trends and Technical analysis: Amgen Inc. (AMGN)

Raw Stochastic average of Amgen Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.29%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.65%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.72%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -6.99%, alongside a boost of 2.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.52% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.87% during last recorded quarter.