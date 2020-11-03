Why is DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) down -15.57% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD). It is currently valued at $58.80. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $59.06, after setting-off with the price of $57.90. Company’s stock value dipped to $57.15 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $56.88.

Recently in News on October 29, 2020, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. to Host Earnings Call. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2020 / DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 29, 2020 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

DuPont de Nemours Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $65.16 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $28.33 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) full year performance was -15.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares are logging -19.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 107.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $28.33 and $73.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4519611 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) recorded performance in the market was -8.41%, having the revenues showcasing 10.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 43.97B, as it employees total of 35000 workers.

Specialists analysis on DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD)

During the last month, 18 analysts gave the DuPont de Nemours Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 55.88, with a change in the price was noted +8.82. In a similar fashion, DuPont de Nemours Inc. posted a movement of +17.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,327,075 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DD is recording 0.52 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.42.

Trends and Technical analysis: DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD)

Raw Stochastic average of DuPont de Nemours Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.89%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 51.77%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 31.57%, alongside a downfall of -15.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.51% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.61% during last recorded quarter.