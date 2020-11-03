Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) is on the roll with an average volume of 8.28M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) was valued at $56.42. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $55.00 while reaching the peak value of $57.10 and lowest value recorded on the day was $53.85. The stock current value is $57.02.

Recently in News on November 3, 2020, SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. – RCL. Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (“Royal Caribbean” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RCL). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. You can read further details here

Royal Caribbean Group had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $135.32 on 01/17/20, with the lowest value was $19.25 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) full year performance was -48.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Royal Caribbean Group shares are logging -57.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 196.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.25 and $135.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7260800 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) recorded performance in the market was -57.29%, having the revenues showcasing 16.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.14B, as it employees total of 85300 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 59.00, with a change in the price was noted +2.51. In a similar fashion, Royal Caribbean Group posted a movement of +4.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,787,841 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RCL is recording 2.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.98.

Technical breakdown of Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

Raw Stochastic average of Royal Caribbean Group in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.62%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.64%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Royal Caribbean Group, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -57.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 53.28%, alongside a downfall of -48.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.13% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.06% during last recorded quarter.