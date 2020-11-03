Root Inc. (ROOT) is on the roll with an average volume of 8.75M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Root Inc. (ROOT) was valued at $23.97. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $23.80 while reaching the peak value of $24.50 and lowest value recorded on the day was $21.77. The stock current value is $23.69.

Recently in News on October 28, 2020, Root, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering. Root, Inc., the parent company of Root Insurance Company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 26,830,845 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $27.00 per share. Of the offered shares, 24,249,330 shares of Class A common stock are being offered by Root and 2,581,515 shares of Class A common stock are being offered by certain of Root’s existing stockholders. The underwriters have a 30-day option to buy an additional 4,024,626 shares of Class A common stock from Root at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Root will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling shareholders. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Root Inc. shares are logging -19.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 4.32% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $22.71 and $29.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3131322 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Root Inc. (ROOT) recorded performance in the market was -12.26%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.08B, as it employees total of 901 workers.

