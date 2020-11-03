Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) was up 22.88%

At the end of the latest market close, Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) was valued at $0.83. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.10 while reaching the peak value of $1.33 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.9906. The stock current value is $1.02.

Recently in News on October 29, 2020, Insignia Systems, Inc. Announces Feeding America Donation. MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2020 / Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) (“Insignia”) today reported the donation of 100,000 meals to Feeding America. The donations are a result of an “Insignia Cares” campaign the company launched in response to COVID-19. You can read further details here

Insignia Systems Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.7500 on 10/21/20, with the lowest value was $0.5400 for the same time period, recorded on 09/16/20.

Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) full year performance was 6.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Insignia Systems Inc. shares are logging -41.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 88.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.54 and $1.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 55575031 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) recorded performance in the market was 39.71%, having the revenues showcasing 25.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.76M, as it employees total of 54 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7761, with a change in the price was noted +0.2592. In a similar fashion, Insignia Systems Inc. posted a movement of +34.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,042,876 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ISIG is recording 0.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Technical breakdown of Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG)

Raw Stochastic average of Insignia Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 39.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.49%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Insignia Systems Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 39.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 52.24%, alongside a boost of 6.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.38% in the 7-day charts and went down by 54.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.93% during last recorded quarter.