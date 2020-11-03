Reason’s why Corteva Inc. (CTVA) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $32.73

For the readers interested in the stock health of Corteva Inc. (CTVA). It is currently valued at $33.48. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $33.84, after setting-off with the price of $33.28. Company’s stock value dipped to $33.10 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $32.98.

Recently in News on November 2, 2020, Corteva Declares Quarterly Dividend. Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) today announced its Board of Directors has authorized a common stock dividend of 13 cents per share, payable December 15, 2020, to the Company’s shareholders of record on November 13, 2020. This marks the sixth consecutive cash dividend to be paid by Corteva since becoming an independent public company on June 1, 2019. You can read further details here

Corteva Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $34.54 on 10/19/20, with the lowest value was $20.38 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) full year performance was 27.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Corteva Inc. shares are logging -3.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 64.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $20.38 and $34.54.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3719585 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Corteva Inc. (CTVA) recorded performance in the market was 13.26%, having the revenues showcasing 16.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 24.70B, as it employees total of 21000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Corteva Inc. (CTVA)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Corteva Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 28.97, with a change in the price was noted +6.38. In a similar fashion, Corteva Inc. posted a movement of +23.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,475,131 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CTVA is recording 0.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Technical rundown of Corteva Inc. (CTVA)

Raw Stochastic average of Corteva Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.60%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.80%.

Considering, the past performance of Corteva Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 27.88%, alongside a boost of 27.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.35% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.61% during last recorded quarter.