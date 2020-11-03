Here is why Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 8.06%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP), which is $1.97 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.08 after opening rate of $1.56 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.42 before closing at $1.23.

Recently in News on November 2, 2020, Superior Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results. Solid execution in an improving industry production environment. You can read further details here

Superior Industries International Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.4500 on 01/22/20, with the lowest value was $0.9000 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) full year performance was -25.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Superior Industries International Inc. shares are logging -55.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 118.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.90 and $4.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 39887723 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) recorded performance in the market was -46.61%, having the revenues showcasing 23.13% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 53.66M, as it employees total of 8000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5456, with a change in the price was noted +0.3600. In a similar fashion, Superior Industries International Inc. posted a movement of +22.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 683,082 in trading volumes.

Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Superior Industries International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.64%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.66%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Superior Industries International Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -46.61%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 56.35%, alongside a downfall of -25.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 43.80% in the 7-day charts and went down by 56.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.13% during last recorded quarter.