Here is why Honeywell International Inc. (HON) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 2.33%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Honeywell International Inc. (HON), which is $173.61 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $174.50 after opening rate of $169.20 while the lowest price it went was recorded $168.11 before closing at $164.95.

Recently in News on October 30, 2020, Honeywell Reports Third-Quarter EPS Of $1.07, Adjusted EPS Of $1.56; Generates Sequential Sales And Segment Profit Growth In All Segments. – Reported Double-Digit Growth in Defense and Space, Warehouse Automation, Personal Protective Equipment, and Recurring Software Sales. You can read further details here

Honeywell International Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $184.06 on 01/17/20, with the lowest value was $101.08 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) full year performance was -1.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Honeywell International Inc. shares are logging -5.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 71.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $101.08 and $184.06.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4195023 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Honeywell International Inc. (HON) recorded performance in the market was -1.92%, having the revenues showcasing 17.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 121.58B, as it employees total of 113000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 158.93, with a change in the price was noted +30.17. In a similar fashion, Honeywell International Inc. posted a movement of +21.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,160,723 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HON is recording 1.22 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.97.

Technical breakdown of Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Raw Stochastic average of Honeywell International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.27%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.29%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Honeywell International Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 28.72%, alongside a downfall of -1.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.02% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.84% during last recorded quarter.