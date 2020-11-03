Boiling and ready to burst as NewAge Inc. (NBEV) last month performance was 37.71%

For the readers interested in the stock health of NewAge Inc. (NBEV). It is currently valued at $2.53. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.44, after setting-off with the price of $2.40. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.34 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.41.

Recently in News on November 2, 2020, NewAge Announces Timing for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call. NewAge, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBEV), the Colorado-based omni-channel social selling and distribution company, today announced that it will release financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020, before the stock market opens on Monday, November 9, 2020. The company will hold a conference call and webcast for investors at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time that same day. You can read further details here

NewAge Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.22 on 10/23/20, with the lowest value was $0.98 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

NewAge Inc. (NBEV) full year performance was -10.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NewAge Inc. shares are logging -21.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 157.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.98 and $3.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 603221 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NewAge Inc. (NBEV) recorded performance in the market was 32.42%, having the revenues showcasing 7.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 249.56M, as it employees total of 934 workers.

Analysts verdict on NewAge Inc. (NBEV)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.99, with a change in the price was noted +0.86. In a similar fashion, NewAge Inc. posted a movement of +50.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,627,241 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NBEV is recording 0.37 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.36.

NewAge Inc. (NBEV): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of NewAge Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.54%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.55%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of NewAge Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 32.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 75.91%, alongside a downfall of -10.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.12% in the 7-day charts and went down by 37.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.11% during last recorded quarter.