Why is Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) down -18.50% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) was valued at $92.08. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $91.57 while reaching the peak value of $92.22 and lowest value recorded on the day was $91.05. The stock current value is $91.67.

Recently in News on October 20, 2020, Atmos Energy and Xcel Energy Set to Join Dow Jones Utility Average. Atmos Energy Corp. (NYSE:ATO) will replace CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP), and Xcel Energy Inc. (NASD:XEL) will replace NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) in the Dow Jones Utility Average (DJUA) effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, October 27. You can read further details here

Atmos Energy Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $121.08 on 02/18/20, with the lowest value was $77.92 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) full year performance was -18.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Atmos Energy Corporation shares are logging -24.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $77.92 and $121.08.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1471190 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) recorded performance in the market was -18.05%, having the revenues showcasing -12.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.36B, as it employees total of 4776 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Atmos Energy Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 98.83, with a change in the price was noted -12.07. In a similar fashion, Atmos Energy Corporation posted a movement of -11.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 868,676 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ATO is recording 0.70 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.70.

Technical breakdown of Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO)

Raw Stochastic average of Atmos Energy Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.08%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.99%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Atmos Energy Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -18.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -9.01%, alongside a downfall of -18.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.16% in the 7-day charts and went down by -3.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -12.95% during last recorded quarter.