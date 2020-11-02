United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) is on the roll with an average volume of 561.31K in the recent 3 months

United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) is priced at $26.23 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $25.40 and reached a high price of $26.34, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $25.59. The stock touched a low price of $25.40.

Recently in News on October 23, 2020, United Bankshares, Inc. Announces Record Earnings for the Third Quarter of 2020. United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) (“United”), today reported earnings for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2020. Earnings for the third quarter of 2020 were a record $103.8 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, as compared to earnings of $66.0 million, or $0.65 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019. Earnings for the first nine months of 2020 were $196.7 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, as compared to earnings of $196.8 million, or $1.93 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2019. You can read further details here

United Bankshares Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $39.07 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $19.67 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) full year performance was -33.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, United Bankshares Inc. shares are logging -35.55% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.67 and $40.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5101639 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) recorded performance in the market was -32.15%, having the revenues showcasing -1.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.32B, as it employees total of 2204 workers.

The Analysts eye on United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 25.90, with a change in the price was noted -3.16. In a similar fashion, United Bankshares Inc. posted a movement of -10.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 608,719 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UBSI is recording 0.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.07.

Technical rundown of United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI)

Raw Stochastic average of United Bankshares Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.53%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.06%.

Considering, the past performance of United Bankshares Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -32.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -7.93%, alongside a downfall of -33.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.61% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.54% during last recorded quarter.