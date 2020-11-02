The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.74

Let’s start up with the current stock price of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN), which is $30.75 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $32.25 after opening rate of $31.73 while the lowest price it went was recorded $30.58 before closing at $31.94.

Recently in News on October 20, 2020, Hain Celestial Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Date and Conference Call. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN) (“Hain Celestial” or the “Company”), a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East providing consumers with A Healthier Way of Life™, will conduct a conference call to discuss its First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 financial results on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time. The call will feature remarks by Hain Celestial’s management team. The call will be webcast and can be accessed on Hain Celestial’s website at http://www.hain.com under Investor Relations and subsequently through Audio Archives. You can read further details here

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $36.90 on 10/06/20, with the lowest value was $18.12 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) full year performance was 30.08%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Hain Celestial Group Inc. shares are logging -16.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 69.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $18.12 and $36.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1123202 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) recorded performance in the market was 18.47%, having the revenues showcasing -9.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.22B, as it employees total of 4287 workers.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the The Hain Celestial Group Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 33.28, with a change in the price was noted +0.02. In a similar fashion, The Hain Celestial Group Inc. posted a movement of +0.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 661,970 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HAIN is recording 0.20 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.19.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.49%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 1.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.21%.

If we look into the earlier routines of The Hain Celestial Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 20.73%, alongside a boost of 30.08% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.47% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.45% during last recorded quarter.