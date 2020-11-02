TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.73M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX), which is $25.27 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $26.49 after opening rate of $26.19 while the lowest price it went was recorded $24.93 before closing at $26.39.

Recently in News on October 21, 2020, TG Therapeutics Announces Fast Track Designation Granted by the FDA to Ublituximab in Combination with Umbralisib for the Treatment of Adult Patients with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation to the combination of ublituximab, the Company’s investigational glycoengineered anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, and umbralisib, the Company’s investigational once-daily, oral, dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon, for the treatment of adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Michael S. Weiss, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TG Therapeutics stated, “We are extremely pleased to have received Fast Track designation for the ublituximab plus umbralisib regimen, or the U2 combination, to treat adult patients with CLL. The application for Fast Track was based on data from the UNITY-CLL Phase 3 study that we announced earlier this year had met its primary endpoint of progression free survival. This designation holds several important advantages to potentially expedite the development and regulatory review of U2 and underscores the significant unmet medical need that still exists for patients with CLL.” Mr. Weiss continued, “We look forward to presenting data from the UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial later this year, which we plan to use as the basis of a U2 regulatory submission for CLL.” ABOUT FAST TRACK Fast Track is a program designed to expedite the development and review of drugs that treat serious conditions and that demonstrate the potential to address an unmet medical need. Filling an unmet medical need is defined as providing a therapy where none exists or providing a therapy that may be potentially better than available therapy. A drug that receives Fast Track designation is eligible for more frequent interactions with the FDA, priority review if relevant criteria are met, and rolling submission of the Biologic License Application or New Drug Application. You can read further details here

TG Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $31.97 on 10/13/20, with the lowest value was $6.34 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) full year performance was 269.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TG Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -20.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 298.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.34 and $31.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1156459 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) recorded performance in the market was 127.66%, having the revenues showcasing 21.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.34B, as it employees total of 176 workers.

The Analysts eye on TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the TG Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 23.54, with a change in the price was noted +7.58. In a similar fashion, TG Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +42.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,718,965 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TGTX is recording 0.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.11.

Technical rundown of TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)

Raw Stochastic average of TG Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.46%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.76%.

Considering, the past performance of TG Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 127.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 102.81%, alongside a boost of 269.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.41% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.43% during last recorded quarter.