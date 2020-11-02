Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) was down -2.18%

At the end of the latest market close, Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) was valued at $60.59. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $60.29 while reaching the peak value of $60.52 and lowest value recorded on the day was $57.905. The stock current value is $59.27.

Recently in News on October 28, 2020, Planet Fitness Encourages All Voters To “Flex Their Vote” And Work Off Election Stress With A Free Workout And Hydromassage At All Locations Nationwide From November 3 – 8. 81 Percent of Americans Feel Stressed by Political News, Up 13 Percent Since March; Planet Fitness Encourages Everyone to Vote, Take a Mental Health Break and De-Stress. You can read further details here

Planet Fitness Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $88.77 on 02/19/20, with the lowest value was $23.77 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) full year performance was -6.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Planet Fitness Inc. shares are logging -33.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 149.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $23.77 and $88.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1675734 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) recorded performance in the market was -20.63%, having the revenues showcasing 16.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.24B, as it employees total of 1464 workers.

The Analysts eye on Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Planet Fitness Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 60.09, with a change in the price was noted -10.59. In a similar fashion, Planet Fitness Inc. posted a movement of -15.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,713,574 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT)

Raw Stochastic average of Planet Fitness Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.36%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.64%.

Considering, the past performance of Planet Fitness Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -20.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 3.19%, alongside a downfall of -6.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.37% in the 7-day charts and went down by -6.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.83% during last recorded quarter.