National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) Profit Margins posted 4.50% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) was valued at $39.81. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $39.84 while reaching the peak value of $40.32 and lowest value recorded on the day was $39.315. The stock current value is $39.96.

Recently in News on October 13, 2020, National Fuel Gas Company: Teleconference Announcement. You are invited to participate in a teleconference to review National Fuel Gas Company's (NYSE: NFG) Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 results and hear an update on the Company and its operations. The teleconference will be held on:.

National Fuel Gas Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $46.67 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $31.58 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) full year performance was -11.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, National Fuel Gas Company shares are logging -16.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 26.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $31.58 and $47.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1688742 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) recorded performance in the market was -14.14%, having the revenues showcasing -2.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.62B, as it employees total of 2107 workers.

Market experts do have their say about National Fuel Gas Company (NFG)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the National Fuel Gas Company a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 42.10, with a change in the price was noted -3.03. In a similar fashion, National Fuel Gas Company posted a movement of -7.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 563,021 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NFG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.18.

Technical breakdown of National Fuel Gas Company (NFG)

Raw Stochastic average of National Fuel Gas Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.63%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 32.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.88%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of National Fuel Gas Company, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -14.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.65%, alongside a downfall of -11.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.92% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.66% during last recorded quarter.