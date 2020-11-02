Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) market price of $21.08 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) was valued at $21.12. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $20.91 while reaching the peak value of $21.40 and lowest value recorded on the day was $20.64. The stock current value is $21.08.

Recently in News on October 29, 2020, Mr. Cooper Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2020/ Mr. Cooper Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 29, 2020 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $25.14 on 10/20/20, with the lowest value was $4.31 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) full year performance was 64.69%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Mr. Cooper Group Inc. shares are logging -16.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 389.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.31 and $25.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1064949 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) recorded performance in the market was 68.51%, having the revenues showcasing 17.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.94B, as it employees total of 9100 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Mr. Cooper Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.92, with a change in the price was noted +9.10. In a similar fashion, Mr. Cooper Group Inc. posted a movement of +75.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,253,373 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for COOP is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 5.00.

Technical breakdown of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP)

Raw Stochastic average of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 50.73%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.38%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Mr. Cooper Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 68.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 134.74%, alongside a boost of 64.69% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.14% in the 7-day charts and went down by -8.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.93% during last recorded quarter.