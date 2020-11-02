Gear up for the change! Caleres Inc. (CAL) has hit the volume of 1097458

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Caleres Inc. (CAL), which is $7.68 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.43 after opening rate of $8.31 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.57 before closing at $8.31.

Recently in News on October 29, 2020, Caleres to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 19. Caleres (NYSE: CAL) today announced it plans to release its third quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Company executives will host a financial analyst conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time that day to discuss its quarterly results and provide a general business update. You can read further details here

Caleres Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $23.98 on 01/07/20, with the lowest value was $3.12 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Caleres Inc. (CAL) full year performance was -64.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Caleres Inc. shares are logging -69.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 146.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.12 and $24.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1097458 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Caleres Inc. (CAL) recorded performance in the market was -67.66%, having the revenues showcasing 25.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 315.11M, as it employees total of 11400 workers.

The Analysts eye on Caleres Inc. (CAL)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Caleres Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.35, with a change in the price was noted -1.16. In a similar fashion, Caleres Inc. posted a movement of -13.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 818,087 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CAL is recording 2.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.82.

Technical rundown of Caleres Inc. (CAL)

Raw Stochastic average of Caleres Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.54%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.59%.

Considering, the past performance of Caleres Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -67.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 8.78%, alongside a downfall of -64.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -20.50% in the 7-day charts and went up by -21.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.29% during last recorded quarter.