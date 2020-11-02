Boiling and ready to burst as Nucor Corporation (NUE) last month performance was 6.02%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Nucor Corporation (NUE). It is currently valued at $47.76. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $47.94, after setting-off with the price of $47.40. Company’s stock value dipped to $46.775 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $47.94.

Recently in News on October 28, 2020, Nucor Enters Agreement to Purchase Paint Line Facility in Arkansas. Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) has entered into an asset purchase agreement to acquire the Precoat Metals Corporation’s paint line facility located in Armorel, Arkansas. The paint line facility, located near the Nucor Steel Arkansas sheet mill campus, has a capacity of approximately 250,000 tons per year. Nucor considered building a greenfield paint line before deciding to acquire the Precoat Metals facility. You can read further details here

Nucor Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $56.86 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $27.52 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) full year performance was -11.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nucor Corporation shares are logging -18.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 73.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $27.52 and $58.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3100742 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nucor Corporation (NUE) recorded performance in the market was -15.14%, having the revenues showcasing 11.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.47B, as it employees total of 26800 workers.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Nucor Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 44.85, with a change in the price was noted +3.66. In a similar fashion, Nucor Corporation posted a movement of +8.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,020,944 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NUE is recording 0.53 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.52.

Nucor Corporation (NUE): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Nucor Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.79%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 37.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.87%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Nucor Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -15.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 16.32%, alongside a downfall of -11.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.84% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.43% during last recorded quarter.