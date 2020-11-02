BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) is on the roll with an average volume of 3.26M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC), which is $73.40 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $79.6634 after opening rate of $79.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $72.56 before closing at $80.50.

Recently in News on October 27, 2020, BigCommerce Streamlines Omnichannel Sales Experience for Merchants with Modernized Channel Manager. Platform rolls out new comprehensive provider pages for storefront integrations, onboards Wish as a new marketplace partner and introduces a Deliverr integration for two-day delivery. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. shares are logging -54.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 15.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $63.77 and $162.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1446155 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) recorded performance in the market was 1.56%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.04B, as it employees total of 690 workers.

Market experts do have their say about BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the BigCommerce Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC)

Raw Stochastic average of BigCommerce Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.01%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.56%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of BigCommerce Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.56%. The shares increased approximately by -18.54% in the 7-day charts and went down by -17.69% in the period of the last 30 days.