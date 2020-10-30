Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) market price of $8.75 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) was valued at $8.39. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $8.32 while reaching the peak value of $8.78 and lowest value recorded on the day was $8.22. The stock current value is $8.75.

Recently in News on October 14, 2020, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Upsizing And Pricing Of Senior Secured Notes. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: XHR) (“Xenia” or the “Company”) today announced that its operating partnership, XHR LP (the “Issuer”), has successfully priced its offering of $200 million aggregate principal amount of 6.375% senior secured notes due 2025 (the “Notes”) at a price equal to 100.25% of face value. The offering is expected to close on October 20, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. The Notes, which will pay interest semi-annually, have a fixed annual interest rate of 6.375% and will mature on August 15, 2025. The Notes will be senior secured obligations of the Issuer and will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Company and certain of the Issuer’s subsidiaries that incur or guarantee the credit facilities or certain other indebtedness of the Issuer, subject to the terms of the indenture governing the Notes. You can read further details here

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.80 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $6.14 for the same time period, recorded on 05/14/20.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) full year performance was -57.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares are logging -60.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 42.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.14 and $22.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1083751 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) recorded performance in the market was -59.51%, having the revenues showcasing 9.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 980.35M, as it employees total of 48 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.06, with a change in the price was noted -4.62. In a similar fashion, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. posted a movement of -34.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 787,271 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for XHR is recording 1.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.04.

Technical breakdown of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR)

Raw Stochastic average of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 41.79%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 32.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.37%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -59.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -4.89%, alongside a downfall of -57.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.71% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.92% during last recorded quarter.