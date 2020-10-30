Why is General Motors Company (GM) down -7.97% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, General Motors Company (GM) was valued at $34.89. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $34.51 while reaching the peak value of $35.66 and lowest value recorded on the day was $34.36. The stock current value is $34.45.

Recently in News on October 27, 2020, GM Defense Delivers First Infantry Squad Vehicle to U.S. Army. GM Defense LLC, a subsidiary of General Motors, is celebrating the first delivery of the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) – a light and agile all-terrain troop carrier intended to transport a nine-Soldier infantry squad and their equipment – to the U.S. Army as part of a $214.3 million contract awarded in June. GM Defense will manufacture 649 ISVs and will support the production of up to 2,065 vehicles with additional authorization over eight years. This is the first major award and delivery for GM Defense since the subsidiary was reestablished by its parent company in 2017. You can read further details here

General Motors Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $38.03 on 10/23/20, with the lowest value was $14.32 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

General Motors Company (GM) full year performance was -7.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, General Motors Company shares are logging -11.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 140.49% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.32 and $38.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4802548 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the General Motors Company (GM) recorded performance in the market was -4.67%, having the revenues showcasing 40.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 50.72B, as it employees total of 164000 workers.

Analysts verdict on General Motors Company (GM)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 29.00, with a change in the price was noted +5.52. In a similar fashion, General Motors Company posted a movement of +19.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 14,421,126 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GM is recording 3.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.22.

General Motors Company (GM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of General Motors Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.59%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.33%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of General Motors Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 66.94%, alongside a downfall of -7.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.74% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 40.18% during last recorded quarter.