Time to Buy Beat-Down Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) was valued at $0.43. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.42 while reaching the peak value of $0.44 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.41. The stock current value is $0.50.

Recently in News on October 29, 2020, Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Provides Preliminary Revenue for Third Quarter 2020. International preliminary revenue in the quarter grew nearly 50% over the prior-year period to approximately $0.4 million reflecting success of strategy to diversify geographically . You can read further details here

Superior Drilling Products Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.0500 on 06/10/20, with the lowest value was $0.2005 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) full year performance was -52.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Superior Drilling Products Inc. shares are logging -52.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 148.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.20 and $1.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4718181 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) recorded performance in the market was -48.04%, having the revenues showcasing -32.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.49M, as it employees total of 63 workers.

Analysts verdict on Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5614, with a change in the price was noted -0.4649. In a similar fashion, Superior Drilling Products Inc. posted a movement of -48.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 308,055 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SDPI is recording 1.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.48.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Superior Drilling Products Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.80%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.75%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Superior Drilling Products Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -48.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.18%, alongside a downfall of -52.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.40% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -32.08% during last recorded quarter.