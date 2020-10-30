Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Livongo Health Inc. (LVGO) was down -3.87%

At the end of the latest market close, Livongo Health Inc. (LVGO) was valued at $145.40. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $140.45 while reaching the peak value of $145.91 and lowest value recorded on the day was $137.52. The stock current value is $139.77.

Recently in News on October 29, 2020, Teladoc Health Announces Shareholder Approvals in Merger with Livongo. Teladoc Health (TDOC), the global leader in whole person virtual care, today announced that its shareholders have overwhelmingly showed their support for the merger with Livongo (LVGO) by voting to approve the Teladoc Health charter amendment and share issuance. You can read further details here

Livongo Health Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $151.05 on 10/13/20, with the lowest value was $18.76 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Livongo Health Inc. (LVGO) full year performance was 585.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Livongo Health Inc. shares are logging -5.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 683.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $17.83 and $147.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9019962 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Livongo Health Inc. (LVGO) recorded performance in the market was 486.86%, having the revenues showcasing 15.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.10B, as it employees total of 785 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Livongo Health Inc. (LVGO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Livongo Health Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 118.13, with a change in the price was noted +80.02. In a similar fashion, Livongo Health Inc. posted a movement of +133.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,846,826 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LVGO is recording 0.69 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.69.

Technical breakdown of Livongo Health Inc. (LVGO)

Raw Stochastic average of Livongo Health Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.26%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.87%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Livongo Health Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 486.86%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 287.43%, alongside a boost of 585.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.59% in the 7-day charts and went up by 5.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.57% during last recorded quarter.