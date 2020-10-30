Recent Change of 4.81% in the Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI), which is $0.19 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.198 after opening rate of $0.181 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.1712 before closing at $0.18.

Recently in News on October 28, 2020, Guardion Health Sciences Announces Newly-Published Data Demonstrating Superior Visual Function and Macular Carotenoid Changes Using Guardion’s Proprietary Lumega-Z® Formulation Compared to AREDS-2 Formulation. New Study Published on October 26, 2020 in Peer-Reviewed Journal “Nutrients”. You can read further details here

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.7400 on 02/28/20, with the lowest value was $0.1711 for the same time period, recorded on 10/28/20.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) full year performance was -29.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. shares are logging -74.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.17 and $0.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4854663 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) recorded performance in the market was -13.89%, having the revenues showcasing -55.13% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.75M, as it employees total of 94 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3315, with a change in the price was noted -0.2952. In a similar fashion, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. posted a movement of -60.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,616,539 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GHSI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI)

Raw Stochastic average of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.10%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 18.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.81%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Guardion Health Sciences Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -13.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -60.05%, alongside a downfall of -29.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.71% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -55.13% during last recorded quarter.