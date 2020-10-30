Recent Change of 0.75% in the Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC), which is $12.02 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $12.05 after opening rate of $11.95 while the lowest price it went was recorded $11.89 before closing at $11.93.

Recently in News on October 29, 2020, Eastern Bankshares, Inc. Announces Availability Of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq Global Select Market: EBC), a Massachusetts corporation and the holding company for Eastern Bank, plans to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which will contain its financial results for the third quarter of 2020, on or about November 16, 2020. The Company does not plan to issue a press release or hold a conference call in connection with its financial results for the period. On October 14, 2020, the Company completed the conversion of Eastern Bank’s prior holding company Eastern Bank Corporation from the mutual to stock form of organization and the offering of its common stock. The Company expects to issue quarterly earnings press releases and host earnings conference calls to report and discuss its financial results, beginning with its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 in the first quarter of 2021. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Eastern Bankshares Inc. shares are logging -3.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.74 and $12.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1256604 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) recorded performance in the market was -1.07%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.29B, as it employees total of 1676 workers.

Specialists analysis on Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC)

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EBC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC)

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.07%. The shares -3.69% in the 7-day charts.