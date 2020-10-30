Nautilus Inc. (NLS) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $23.00

At the end of the latest market close, Nautilus Inc. (NLS) was valued at $23.63. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $23.98 while reaching the peak value of $24.20 and lowest value recorded on the day was $22.80. The stock current value is $23.03.

Recently in News on October 26, 2020, Nautilus, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on Monday, November 9, 2020. Nautilus, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: NLS), the innovation leader in home fitness for over 30 years, today announced that the Company will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the market closes on November 9, 2020, followed by a management hosted conference call to discuss the Company’s operating results. You can read further details here

Nautilus Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $27.65 on 10/22/20, with the lowest value was $1.20 for the same time period, recorded on 03/20/20.

Nautilus Inc. (NLS) full year performance was 1223.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nautilus Inc. shares are logging -16.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1819.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.20 and $27.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1343751 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nautilus Inc. (NLS) recorded performance in the market was 1216.00%, having the revenues showcasing 120.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 659.12M, as it employees total of 433 workers.

Analysts verdict on Nautilus Inc. (NLS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Nautilus Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.13, with a change in the price was noted +16.39. In a similar fashion, Nautilus Inc. posted a movement of +246.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,061,934 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NLS is recording 0.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.14.

Nautilus Inc. (NLS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Nautilus Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.78%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.77%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Nautilus Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1216.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 293.00%, alongside a boost of 1223.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.61% in the 7-day charts and went down by 34.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 120.81% during last recorded quarter.