Here is why RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 20.48%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE), which is $0.87 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.8802 after opening rate of $0.67 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.6501 before closing at $0.69.

Recently in News on October 29, 2020, Pizza Inn Announces the Return of the Popular Contactless Buffet To-Go. America’s Hometown Pizza Place offers three value meals featuring unmatched variety with half-build pizzas, salads and dessert, available for carryout and delivery. You can read further details here

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.3600 on 10/07/20, with the lowest value was $0.3800 for the same time period, recorded on 09/02/20.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) full year performance was -66.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. shares are logging -67.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 128.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.38 and $2.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7530778 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) recorded performance in the market was -47.27%, having the revenues showcasing 53.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.32M, as it employees total of 22 workers.

Analysts verdict on RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6447, with a change in the price was noted -0.1058. In a similar fashion, RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. posted a movement of -10.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,289,420 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RAVE is recording 4.40 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.40.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.75%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.19%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -47.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 6.62%, alongside a downfall of -66.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 27.92% in the 7-day charts and went down by 96.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 53.52% during last recorded quarter.