Gear up for the change! Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) has hit the volume of 1498887

For the readers interested in the stock health of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI). It is currently valued at $2.80. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.72, after setting-off with the price of $2.50. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.44 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.68.

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.43 on 10/20/20, with the lowest value was $0.51 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/20.

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) full year performance was 306.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares are logging -48.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 459.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.50 and $5.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1498887 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) recorded performance in the market was 345.18%, having the revenues showcasing 12.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 35.46M, as it employees total of 7 workers.

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cleveland BioLabs Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.27, with a change in the price was noted +1.09. In a similar fashion, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. posted a movement of +63.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,536,080 in trading volumes.

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.97%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.61%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Cleveland BioLabs Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 345.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 59.52%, alongside a boost of 306.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.52% in the 7-day charts and went down by 36.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.61% during last recorded quarter.